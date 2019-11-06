Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cyberark Software comprises approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 98.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $8.78 on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. 3,263,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

