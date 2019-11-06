CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.10. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 512,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

