Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of CW stock opened at $137.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $140.81. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $913,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

