Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Trading Up 5%

Curaegis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CRGS)’s share price was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 83,220 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 15,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

In other Curaegis Technologies news, CEO Richard A. Kaplan bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200,000.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CurAegis Technologies, Inc develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning.

