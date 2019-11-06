Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $286.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

