Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,484 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

