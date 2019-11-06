Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

