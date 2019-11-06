Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.36.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $914,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

