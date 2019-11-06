Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 682,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,342,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,087.41.

Booking stock opened at $2,025.43 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,007.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

