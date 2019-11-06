CUI Global (CUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts expect CUI Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CUI Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. CUI Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.