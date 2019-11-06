CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.92.

CRT.UN traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.10. 167,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.26 and a 52 week high of C$15.34.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

