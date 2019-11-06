CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $2,710.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $46,480.00 and $2,710.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00222658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01476643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00118290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 294,354,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,972,438 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

