Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.69, but opened at $75.28. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crown shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 36,053 shares.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,129,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

