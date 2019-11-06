Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Receives C$19.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CRON traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.06. 231,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$9.97 and a 52-week high of C$32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

