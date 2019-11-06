Critical Contrast: SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SGOCO Group and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 86.7% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SGOCO Group does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

SGOCO Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SGOCO Group and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti 27.78% 206.17% 37.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGOCO Group and Ubiquiti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group $1.58 million 47.10 -$12.37 million N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.16 billion 6.87 $322.69 million $4.74 25.92

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats SGOCO Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

