Critical Contrast: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 8.70% 3.26% 1.56% National Storage Affiliates Trust -4.87% -1.45% -0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.51 million 3.59 $66.54 million $0.98 14.99 National Storage Affiliates Trust $330.90 million 5.85 $14.11 million $1.38 23.65

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

