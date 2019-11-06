Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Acquires $91,740.00 in Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CREE opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

