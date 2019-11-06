Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Acquires $91,740.00 in Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CREE opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
