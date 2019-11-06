Credit Suisse Group Lowers HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Price Target to $34.00

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $27.26 on Monday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa South sold 43,937 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,690,256.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,271.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $103,531.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,389.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,211 shares of company stock worth $18,379,530 over the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in HMS during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HMS during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

