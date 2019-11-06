Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. 170,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.04. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $199.83 and a 12 month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 146.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

