Creative Planning Sells 2,964 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NYSE:ABT opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.