Creative Planning Sells 10,849 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $185,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $73.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

