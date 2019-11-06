Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $165.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $166.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.