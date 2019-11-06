Creative Planning Has $38.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.