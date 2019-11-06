Creative Planning Has $1.37 Billion Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

