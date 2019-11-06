Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com accounts for 2.9% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -290.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.39.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

