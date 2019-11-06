Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $880,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 26.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 620,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,973. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

