Corundum Group Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

