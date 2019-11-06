Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

CLDB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Timothy Carney bought 2,000 shares of Cortland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

