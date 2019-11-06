Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.45, 335,668 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 154,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 575.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

