Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $626,460.00. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,872 shares of company stock worth $34,532,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

