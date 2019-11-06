Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,326 shares of company stock worth $21,984,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

