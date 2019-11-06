Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Corning makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,012 shares of company stock valued at $370,226 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

