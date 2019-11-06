Cormark Comments on Teranga Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGZ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Teranga Gold stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of $613.25 million and a PE ratio of -41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.