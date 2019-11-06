Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

CORR opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 118.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

