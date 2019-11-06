Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “
CORR opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
