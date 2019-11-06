Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter worth $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,557. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NYSE CLGX opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

