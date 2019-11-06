Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.