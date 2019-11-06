Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of CLR opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.