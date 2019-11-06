Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.52. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

