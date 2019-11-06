Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.02

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 1344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $67,350,000.00. Also, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

