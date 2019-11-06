Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,604. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

