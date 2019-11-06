Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 482,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,418. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

