Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.