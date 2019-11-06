Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,103 shares of company stock worth $32,708,847. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $139.64 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

