Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 88,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $314.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.61 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $285.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.58.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.