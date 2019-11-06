Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.55 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

