Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.62.

SHW opened at $564.91 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $589.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.44 and a 200-day moving average of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

