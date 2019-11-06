Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lendingtree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.19. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $199.15 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.33.

In other news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

