Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 515,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,363. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Several research firms recently commented on CNAT. ValuEngine downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

