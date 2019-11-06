COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SCOR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 1,932,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. COMSCORE has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis set a $6.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

