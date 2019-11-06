Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.56, approximately 513,189 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 176,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Compugen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $256.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 115.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.